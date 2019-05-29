Mueller Unwilling to Testify, Says Nothing Else Needs to Be Said That's Not in Report

Robert Mueller whitewashed a proposed testimony before Congress, stating that everything there is to say is already in the “largely public” Mueller Report.

The former special counsel also announced he was resigning from the Justice Dept. because the probe is over, and threw cold water on the idea that new bombshells have yet to emerge from the report.

“I’m speaking out today because our investigation is complete,” he said, adding that the report was largely available to the public. “We are formally closing the Special Counsel’s office and as well I’m resigning from the Dept. of Justice to return to private life.”

Mueller spoke at length about his unwillingness to testify to Congress, attributing it to the completeness of the probe.

“I hope and expect that this will be the only time I speak to you in this manner,” he stated. “I am making that decision myself – no one has told me whether I can or should testify or speak further about this manner – there has been discussion about an appearance before Congress.”

“Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report.”

Interestingly, Mueller pointed out that he requested portions of the report to be released, with Attorney General William Barr responding by actually releasing the full report, save for redactions required by law.

“At one point in time, I requested that certain portions of the report be released, and the attorney general preferred to make the entire report public all at once, and we appreciate that the attorney general made the report largely public,” he said. “I’m certainly not questioning the attorney general’s good faith in that decision.”



In the aftermath of the Mueller Probe, President Trump has ordered US intelligence agencies to work with Attorney General Barr to declassify the intelligence materials that launched Russiagate.