Mueller To Testify Under Subpoena July 17

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has confirmed he will testify in open session before two US congressional committees on 17 July.

I am pleased to announce that @HouseJudiciary and House Intel will have Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify in open session on July 17, pursuant to a subpoena issued this evening. https://t.co/wR0CEVqpJC We look forward to having Mr. Mueller testify, as do all Americans. pic.twitter.com/UEKihMEYXI — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 26, 2019

Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

It comes after he was issued with subpoenas by the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

A joint statement from committee chairmen Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff said: “Americans have demanded to hear directly from the special counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack.”

Both committees have been negotiating with Mr Mueller for two months about his testimony, but the special counsel has been hesitant to testify.

In a letter to Mr Mueller, Mr Nadler and Mr Schiff said: “The American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

Read more



The 2020 election is heating up. Meanwhile, Google has been caught red handed trying to cover up massive election meddling in the 2020 elections. James O’Keef and Project Veritas dropped the bombshell report yesterday. Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes joins to discuss the current state of legal matters.