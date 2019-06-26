Mueller To Testify Under Subpoena July 17

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has confirmed he will testify in open session before two US congressional committees on 17 July.

It comes after he was issued with subpoenas by the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

A joint statement from committee chairmen Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff said: “Americans have demanded to hear directly from the special counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack.”

Both committees have been negotiating with Mr Mueller for two months about his testimony, but the special counsel has been hesitant to testify.

In a letter to Mr Mueller, Mr Nadler and Mr Schiff said: “The American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

