Mueller Witness Exposes Prosecutor in Middle of Heated Court Battle, Shatters Leftist Narrative

Alleged conflicts of interest in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign are nothing new.

They started with Mueller himself, given his relationship with James Comey, whose firing as FBI director triggered this whole process.

Of course, that might be a bit of a stretch, but things become a bit more inelastic when you realize how many openly partisan individuals Mueller has hired, all of whom were members of the Hillary Clinton camp.

Few, however, can match the partisanship of Jeannie Rhee, a prosecutor who’s been questioning witnesses in the orbit of Roger Stone.

Stone is the longtime political operative who seems to be the focus du jour of the Mueller investigation. Stone, the theory goes, may have had contact with the hackers who had the Hillary Clinton emails prior to their release by WikiLeaks.

Read More

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Florida Dem Hatches Plot to Invade Red States to Turn Them Blue

Florida Dem Hatches Plot to Invade Red States to Turn Them Blue

U.S. News
Comments
Racist? Mexican Citizens Clash With Migrant Caravan in Tijuana

Racist? Mexican Citizens Clash With Migrant Caravan in Tijuana

U.S. News
Comments

Wildfire Latest: 63 Dead, 630 Missing

U.S. News
comments

Stone: Enough, Already, Of Robert Mueller’s Politicized Investigation

U.S. News
comments

Trump Backs Kushner-Koch-ACLU ‘Criminal Justice Reform’

U.S. News
comments

Comments