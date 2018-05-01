Mueller's Questions For Trump Leaked to NYT

A lengthy list of questions for President Trump from special counsel Robert Mueller has been leaked to The New York Times, marking the latest in a string of apparently deliberate disclosures relating to the ongoing probe into Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election.

The paper, saying only that it had “obtained” the questions without specifying how, called some of the questions “tantalizing” and suggested they reveal that Mueller may have uncovered pre-election outreach by Trump’s campaign to Russian officials.

The questions also reportedly cover Trump’s motivations for firing FBI Director James Comey a year ago, as well as his reaction to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation.

