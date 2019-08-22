'Multicultural' New York Ranked Least Friendly State

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Turns out that when it comes to friendliness, not all states are created equal.

From old school Southern charm to outright city rudeness, there’s varying degrees of politeness. We asked our social audience of 1.5 million people “what are the friendliest states in America?”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Locals might seem a bit gruff at first (even upstate!), but it’s a melting pot of many cultures and the neighbourhoods in each borough of NYC have a community feel if you manage to stick it out for long enough. Just don’t dawdle on the sidewalk or hold up traffic taking Instagram shots…

Read more


Alex Jones exposes the agenda to poison your children via brain damaging chemicals sold to the public in the form of fluoridated water.


Related Articles

The Disaster of Negative Interest Policy

The Disaster of Negative Interest Policy

Globalism
Comments
Bombshell, On-The-Ground Coverage: Hong Kong Protests Expose Freefall Collapse of Globalism

Bombshell, On-The-Ground Coverage: Hong Kong Protests Expose Freefall Collapse of Globalism

Globalism
Comments

Portland Desperate as City Becomes Dangerous, Dirty Homeless Camp

Globalism
comments

Muslim Plane Passenger Prays Near Cockpit, Attacks Flight Attendants

Europewars Redirect
comments

Attacks on French Firefighters Surging

Europewars Redirect
comments

Comments