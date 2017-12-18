Multiple Dead after Amtrak Train Derails Leaving Rail Cars Dangling above I-5

Image Credits: KENA BETANCUR / Getty.

Multiple people were killed Monday morning when an Amtrak train derailed south of Tacoma, leaving rail cars dangling above Interstate 5.

The train derailed about 40 miles south of Seattle before 8 a.m. Monday.

Pierce County Ed Troyer told Q13 News that multiple people who were passengers on the train were killed.

Troyer said several cars on I-5 were struck by the falling Amtrak rail cars. No fatalities of motorists were reported.

