Multiple Identities? Three Different Names For Bomb Suspect

The Daily Mail and other outlets have reported the suspected package bomber as being named Cesar Altier Sayoc, but his Facebook page says, Cesar Altieri Randazzo.

Also, in a screenshot taken from a video he posted to Facebook before his page was taken down, the local news identified him as Ceaser Uyoc.

While the suspect’s social media accounts show support for Trump and conservative ideology, it wouldn’t make sense for a Trump supporter to cause mayhem before a major midterm election when it’s obvious Republicans would be blamed.

Below is Alex Jones’ live coverage:

Fake Bomb Patsy Identified Cesar Altier Sayoc Suspect Was Known To Law Enforcement

Pipe Bomb Hoax Is A Test, Bigger Event Coming

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Pipe Bomb Hoax Is A Test, Bigger Event Coming

Pipe Bomb Hoax Is A Test, Bigger Event Coming

U.S. News
Comments
Watch Black Conservatives Gather For Rally In Front Of White House

Watch Black Conservatives Gather For Rally In Front Of White House

U.S. News
Comments

Alleged ‘MAGA Bomber’ Cesar Sayoc Only Follows Left-Wing People on Twitter

U.S. News
comments

Video: CNN Analyst Admits False Flag Mail Bomb Theory Is ‘Possible’

U.S. News
comments

Former Secret Service Agent Says Identity of Mail Bomber is Going to “Surprise” People

U.S. News
comments

Comments