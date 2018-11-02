Multiple Importers Allowed to Keep Buying Iran Oil After Sanction Deadline

Image Credits: Wiki.

The United States said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it reimposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the decision, did not name the eight, which he referred to as “jurisdictions,” a term that might include importers such as Taiwan which the United States does not regard as a country.

However, he said that the European Union as a whole, which has 28 members, would not receive a waiver.

