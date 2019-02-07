Multiple Measles Outbreaks Blamed On Anti-Vaxxers, But They All Have This One Thing In Common

Image Credits: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images.

As of February 6, the county which sits just north of the border from Portland, Oregon has tallied 50 confirmed cases and 11 suspected cases of measles since January 1.

The one thing MSM won’t tell you about the measles outbreaks happening around the country is that those who have been diagnosed brought the disease in from other countries.

If the left truly cared about stopping measles outbreaks, they’d want stronger border security and they’d stop attacking Americans who choose not to vaccinate.

Brighteon Version:


Related Articles

Report: MSM Invents "Measles Epidemic" While Ignoring Downsides of Vaccines

Report: MSM Invents “Measles Epidemic” While Ignoring Downsides of Vaccines

Health
Comments
California Dems Are Killing Legal Weed

California Dems Are Killing Legal Weed

Health
Comments

Heavy Drinking in Teens Causes Lasting Changes in Emotional Center of Brain

Health
comments

Report: CDC Data Counters its Own Vaccine Narrative

Health
comments

Paul François, The French Farmer Taking on Monsanto

Health
comments

Comments