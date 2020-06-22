Multiple People Shot During Juneteenth Celebration in Charlotte, N.C.

Multiple people were shot and at least two were killed during a ‘Juneteenth’ celebration party in Charlotte, North Carolina, with one eyewitness commenting, “If black lives matter, why are we shooting each other?”

“Started as call for pedestrian hit,” tweeted reporter Anne Marie Haggerty citing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “Police arrive on scene, hundreds of people in streets, then shots went off. Nine shot, 2 confirmed dead, 7 in hospital. Five hit by vehicles afterward, 14 total injured they know of. Evidence of multiple shooters.”

BREAKING update per @CMPD: started as call for pedestrian hit. Police arrive on scene, hundreds of people in streets, then shots went off. Nine shot, 2 confirmed dead, 7 in hospital. Five hit by vehicles afterward, 14 total injured they know of. Evidence of multiple shooters. pic.twitter.com/TmsUWMViCA — Anne Marie Hagerty (@AnneMarieWBTV) June 22, 2020

The shootout appears to have occurred during a Juneteenth party to celebrate the emancipation of slaves in America, but the violence appears to be mostly black on black, leading one eyewitness to ask, “If black lives matter, why are we shooting each other?”

Witnesses say Juneteenth celebrations turned to chaos once bullets started flying. They say for this to happen right after Father’s Day is devastating.

They just asked, “if black lives matter, why are we shooting each other?” @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/YuIyTZbuIa — Anne Marie Hagerty (@AnneMarieWBTV) June 22, 2020

The party appeared to be peaceful but was interrupted by speeding drivers doing donuts in the road before, “shots went off and people started running.”

Witnesses tell me people were celebrating Juneteenth here on Beatties Ford all weekend. The celebration was happy, peaceful, positive. Some say then they saw drivers doing donuts in the road and driving fast. Shortly after shots went off and people started running. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/66SGCMSQ4J — Anne Marie Hagerty (@AnneMarieWBTV) June 22, 2020

“Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots in to the crowd who had been gathered in the area,” according to authorities.

The shooting occurred on Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue. Some of the injuries came as a result of victims being hit by cars as people tried to flee the scene.

According to Hagerty, individuals at the scene subsequently attacked the local media for covering the story.

Multiple media persons have been pushed, hit, cameras knocked over. Police have come over to try and deescalate. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/6DJRWuyjV1 — Anne Marie Hagerty (@AnneMarieWBTV) June 22, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!