Multiple Shots Fired at Truck Displaying 'Make America Great Again' Flag

Police in Indiana are investigating whether the shooting of a truck displaying a “Make America Great Again” flag was politically motivated.

On Tuesday a blue Dodge pickup truck flying a MAGA and an American flag was fired at multiple times on I-465 in Indianapolis, leaving a bullet hole in the vehicle.

The driver of the truck and a witness described the suspect, who drove a newer 4-door white Chevy Malibu with Louisiana plates, as a “black male around the age of 23,” according to Fox 59.

A passenger in the Malibu was also described as a ”light skinned black male with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.”

Indiana State Police claim the incident could be nothing more than isolated road rage.

“At this point it seems to be an isolated incident,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told The Indianapolis Star. “We’re not even sure that it’s connected to the flags, or if it was just a case of road rage.”

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

News of the possible violence against a Trump supporter follows Wednesday’s politically motivated shooting of a Republican congressman during practice for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia.