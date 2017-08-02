Mulvaney, Cuomo Spar Over Obamacare Subsidies

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

During an interview on “New Day,” Mulvaney and Cuomo argued the merits of what are known as cost-sharing reduction payments.

The CSR payments help reimburse insurers for providing plans with low deductibles and low out-of-pocket costs for poorer Americans on the exchanges. Over the past few months, a slew of insurers and state insurance commissions reported that without the payments, premiums on the exchanges would increase substantially in 2018.

The future of the payments are embroiled in a lawsuit and whether to pay them going forward is essentially up to the Trump administration.

