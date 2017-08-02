Mulvaney, Cuomo Spar Over Obamacare Subsidies
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

During an interview on “New Day,” Mulvaney and Cuomo argued the merits of what are known as cost-sharing reduction payments.

The CSR payments help reimburse insurers for providing plans with low deductibles and low out-of-pocket costs for poorer Americans on the exchanges. Over the past few months, a slew of insurers and state insurance commissions reported that without the payments, premiums on the exchanges would increase substantially in 2018.

The future of the payments are embroiled in a lawsuit and whether to pay them going forward is essentially up to the Trump administration.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

U.S. spending, factory data point to moderate economic growth

U.S. spending, factory data point to moderate economic growth

Economy
Comments
15 Million Americans May Be Drinking Water Contaminated With PFCs

15 Million Americans May Be Drinking Water Contaminated With PFCs

Health
Comments

Vaccines: YOU Can Take Action NOW For Moratorium

Health
Comments

Bitcoin could ‘fork’ itself Trying to Split into Two Separate Currencies

Economy
Comments

China: A Keynesian Monster

Economy
Comments

Comments