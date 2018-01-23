Mulvaney Schools CNN's Cuomo Over Illegal Immigration

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney pushed back against CNN’s Chris Cuomo over the merits of amnesty and the fate of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, Tuesday on “New Day.”

“You can’t say I’m going to fix DACA and not illegal immigration. That’s not being presidential and that doesn’t solve the problem,” Mulvaney said. “Simply waiving a wand and giving amnesty to 12 or 13 million people may solve a problem for them, but it doesn’t solve the problem for the other 300 million people who live here.”

Cuomo called illegal immigration an “imaginary crisis” and said dreamers were “not a problem” but actually a financial benefit to the U.S.

