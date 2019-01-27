Mulvaney: Trump to Secure Border 'With or Without Congress'

President Trump will secure the border, whether through Congress or a national emergency, according to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“At the end of the day, the president is going to secure the border one way or another,” Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We have been hoping for months to do it through legislation with Democrats because that’s the right way for the government to function, but at the end of the day the president’s commitment is to defend the nation, and he’ll do it either with or without Congress,” he said.

Ultimately, he said, Trump hopes he doesn’t have to shut down the government again.

“It’s not a desired end,” he said.

