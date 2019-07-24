Mumbling Mueller Ruins Dems' Last-Ditch Effort To Impeach Trump

“Dazed and Confused” was the top headline on the Drudge Report following special counsel Robert Mueller’s House Judiciary Committee testimony on Wednesday.

The former FBI Director fell apart multiple times throughout the day; stuttering, mumbling and having trouble hearing.

In fact, Mueller’s performance was so awkward, Matt Drudge went to his seldom-used Twitter account to call for all of Washington to be drug tested.

In the following interaction with Rep. Jackson Lee (D-TX), Mueller seems totally lost and asks her to repeat the question, a phrase he would repeat many times throughout the hearing.

Below is a compilation showing Mueller repeatedly asking members of Congress to repeat their statements and questions.

In the next video, Mueller has trouble finding the person speaking to him and looks around the room in confusion.

In the next clip, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) asks Mueller which president appointed him to become the United States Attorney for Massachusetts.

First, he thinks Stanton asked which Senator appointed him, then gives the wrong answer, saying “President Bush” when it was actually Ronald Reagan.

Many people noticed Mueller’s often confused demeanor, including Stuart Varney of Fox Business, David Axelrod of CNN, Brit Hume of Fox and others.

Rep. Andy Biggs got frustrated when Mueller refused to, or couldn’t answer simple questions regarding the investigation he oversaw.


