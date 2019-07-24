Mumbling Mueller Ruins Dems' Last-Ditch Effort To Impeach Trump

“Dazed and Confused” was the top headline on the Drudge Report following special counsel Robert Mueller’s House Judiciary Committee testimony on Wednesday.

The former FBI Director fell apart multiple times throughout the day; stuttering, mumbling and having trouble hearing.

In fact, Mueller’s performance was so awkward, Matt Drudge went to his seldom-used Twitter account to call for all of Washington to be drug tested.

Drug test everyone in Washington. Everyone! pic.twitter.com/ETcLrgwpJ6 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) July 24, 2019

In the following interaction with Rep. Jackson Lee (D-TX), Mueller seems totally lost and asks her to repeat the question, a phrase he would repeat many times throughout the hearing.

Below is a compilation showing Mueller repeatedly asking members of Congress to repeat their statements and questions.

In the next video, Mueller has trouble finding the person speaking to him and looks around the room in confusion.

In the next clip, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) asks Mueller which president appointed him to become the United States Attorney for Massachusetts.

First, he thinks Stanton asked which Senator appointed him, then gives the wrong answer, saying “President Bush” when it was actually Ronald Reagan.

Many people noticed Mueller’s often confused demeanor, including Stuart Varney of Fox Business, David Axelrod of CNN, Brit Hume of Fox and others.

Fair point, but Mueller is still struggling to answer questions even after questions are repeated and he’s had a chance to look up relevant portions of report. https://t.co/ioXiyZPEa3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 24, 2019

This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years. And he does not appear as sharp as he was then. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 24, 2019

And it helps explain why Mueller wanted his aide nearby. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 24, 2019

Why do I get the impression that Bob Mueller‘s family as we speak is seriously considering a mental health intervention? — Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) July 24, 2019

Mental health and geriatric consultants were reportedly standing by ready for immediate triage if necessary. https://t.co/imh3BfG0zE — Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) July 24, 2019

Mueller: *pulls restaurant peppermint candy from pocket. Slowly unwraps it. Pops it in his mouth. “What was the question again?” Dems: pic.twitter.com/U2ocQ3NtGF — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019

I say this with true compassion: Robert Mueller doesn’t look well and I don’t mean that he has a cold. Something seems off. He seems slow and sluggish. #MuellerHearing — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) July 24, 2019

'Disaster For The Reputation Of Mueller': Mueller's Doddering, Stumbling Performance Shocks Pundits https://t.co/oRoRI4sfWF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 24, 2019

Now @NBC’s @chucktodd says that "As they were using Mueller for clarity, he’d somehow fog it up" and "On optics this was a disaster." The #MuellerHearings left even left wing media uncomfortable & confused. pic.twitter.com/SUwHYkyKw1 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 24, 2019

So…ummm…Bob Mueller is old. And this hearing is just painful to watch. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 24, 2019

Dems’ dismay as ‘confused’ Mueller stumbles through hyped congressional hearing #MuellerHearings https://t.co/7cCwZulqoN pic.twitter.com/5IpszX2Zgq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 24, 2019

Oof. Because the Mueller report was written in a plague of double negatives, it's utterly incomprehensible when read back to him. — Jennifer Senior (@JenSeniorNY) July 24, 2019

Mueller having a hard time following the questions on first pass. Asking members to often repeat their questions. In his defense, the questions can be long and meandering, though it comes across as if he’s uncertain — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2019

Rep. Andy Biggs got frustrated when Mueller refused to, or couldn’t answer simple questions regarding the investigation he oversaw.

