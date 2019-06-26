Beto Hit With Memes After Speaking Spanish in Debate Opening

Failed Texas senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke switched to Spanish during the first Democrat debate, puzzling many.

The former Texas representative was asked by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie his opinion on a 70% marginal tax rate.

However, rather than answer the question, Beto began speaking Spanish.

After his response, Guthrie again attempted to get Beto to answer the question – which he again answered in Spanish.

The candidate’s language shift became an instant hit on Twitter:

