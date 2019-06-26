Beto Hit With Memes After Speaking Spanish in Debate Opening

Failed Texas senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke switched to Spanish during the first Democrat debate, puzzling many.

The former Texas representative was asked by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie his opinion on a 70% marginal tax rate.

However, rather than answer the question, Beto began speaking Spanish.

After his response, Guthrie again attempted to get Beto to answer the question – which he again answered in Spanish.

The candidate’s language shift became an instant hit on Twitter:

Moderator: “Mr. O’Rourke, what do you think about this specific tax plan?” Beto: “Well you see I know Spanish.” Moderator: “Yeah but the tax plan…” Beto: “Hola como estas”#DemocraticDebate — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker's face while Beto O'Rourke speaks in Spanish LMAO pic.twitter.com/9aaPALihfC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 27, 2019

Beto: No one can butcher the Spanish language better than me. Moderator: Hold my pupusa.#DemDebate — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 27, 2019

Corey Booker when Beto busted out in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/OnoVjHHIj7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 27, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker watching Beto speak Spanish pic.twitter.com/47S5rMOwuk — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 27, 2019

Beto broke out the Spanish 10 seconds into his answer 😂 — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) June 27, 2019

Beto O'Rourke: Not only will I not answer your question, I will not answer it in Spanish! #DemDebate — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 27, 2019

We now know that Booker was giving side eye to Beto because he stole his plan to pander in Spanish — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 27, 2019

BETO: I speak Spanish. BOOKER: I can't believe you did my thing before me. DE BLASIO: I have a black son. BOOKER: I'm actually black tho, Bill. KLOBUCHAR: …Um, I have an uncle with a deer stand? WARREN: *don't say it, don't say it* — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 27, 2019

Side eye while Beto speaks Spanish pic.twitter.com/heFZ5j2KZM — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) June 27, 2019

Why does Beto look worse than Nixon did in his debate with JFK? Are why is he speaking in Spanish? — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 27, 2019

The way Booker was looking at Beto as Beto started speaking in Spanish to avoid answering the question was worth the price of admission. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UKYft8Eqjx — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker is ALL of us when Beto just started answering the question halfway through in Spanish. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/Z6DjPxiBuQ — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) June 27, 2019

Beto, summarized: “Hey look I know Spanish.” — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2019

If you had Beto speaking Spanish on his first answer, DRINK. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2019

TUNE IN TO CLOWN WORLD: INFOWARS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF DEMOCRAT DEBATE CIRCUS