Munich Train Station Attack: Several Injured, Police Officer ‘Shot in the Head’

Image Credits: Wiki.

A young police officer was “seriously injured” at a Munich subway station Tuesday morning after an individual was able to steal a police officer’s pistol and go on a shooting rampage, according to reports.

A major police operation was launched at Munich Unterföhring S-Bahn station this morning after a perpetrator drew a 26-year-old police officer’s sidearm and shot her in the head. The individual is reported to have been able to shoot two others at the station before being shot himself. There have been no reported fatalities, but the injured police officer is in a “serious” condition.

German police have said there is no evidence of terrorism, reports Welt, but Germany’s elite counter-terror SEK police unit was scrambled to the station as the attack took place.

