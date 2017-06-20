Murder of Muslim Girl Blamed on Trump Was Committed by an Illegal Immigrant

The murder of an American Muslim teen in Virginia that leftists blamed on Donald Trump was actually committed by an illegal immigrant.

As soon as this facet of the story became known, leftists suddenly lost all interest in the case. I wonder why?

17-year-old Nabra Hassanen was killed during an incident on Sunday when Darwin Martinez Torres drove up a curb towards a group of about 15 teens who were walking in Fairfax County after participating in an event at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society.

Torres became enraged after arguing with one of the teens on a bike before leaving his vehicle and chasing the group with a baseball bat.

The suspect caught Hassanen and hit her with the bat before taking her body to an unknown location in Loudon County.

“Hassanen, whose body was found in a pond around 3 p.m. Sunday in Sterling, Virginia, died from blunt force trauma to the upper body,” reports ABC News.

“ICE said in a statement Monday that they have filed a detainer on Torres, a citizen of El Salvador, for potential deportation as he is believed to be in the U.S. illegally.”

Despite the culprit being unknown at the time, leftists blamed Donald Trump and his supporters for the Muslim girl’s murder.

President and Co-Founder of The New Agenda Amy Siskin tweeted yesterday, “It appears @realDonaldTrump is also going to turn a blind eye to a white man kidnapping and murdering a 17 y-o Muslim woman in OUR country!”

“Trump’s hatred and bigotry are ripping the fabric of our country apart!” she added.

When challenged on why she blamed Trump/white people for the murder, Siskind responded by blocking me on Twitter and deleting her original tweets.

IMAGINE MY SHOCK 😁 pic.twitter.com/JOHpUSbH2T — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 20, 2017

Trump was also criticized by the left-wing Independent newspaper for failing to address “the murder of a Muslim teenager in Virginia”.

In an article in the Atlantic entitled “Muslims Feel Under Siege,” writer Emma Green tied Hassanen’s murder into a larger narrative alleging a wave of Islamophobia sweeping the west.

One wonders whether Green will be writing a follow up now it’s confirmed that the murderer was a non-white illegal immigrant.

Torres likely gained entry to the country via President Obama’s specifically created UAC (Unaccompanied Alien Children) program.

The fact that Trump and his supporters were blamed for a murder carried out by an illegal immigrant once again underscores the rampant hysteria that has gripped the left.

In reality, most of the violence is being metered out against Trump and his supporters.

Last week, a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter tried to massacre a group of Republicans in Alexandria, an attack that some in the media blamed on Republicans.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.