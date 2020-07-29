Murders Continue to Surge in Democrat-Controlled Cities

Murders continue to surge in Houston, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and other Democrat-controlled cities around the country.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson tweeted a collection of reports on July 27, which included snippets from media outlets, police departments, and city governments. The message communicated was clear–murder is surging in Houston, Denver, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

Berenson noted that murders are also up in Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami.

The violence is raging in Chicago and New York City as well. Breitbart News reported nearly 60 shot and 3 killed over the weekend in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported that 373 people were shot to death in Chicago between January 1 and July 11. That figure represents 97 more people than were killed in Chicago during the same period in 2019.

Thirty-four people were shot and 10 killed over the weekend in NYC. The Minneapolis Start Tribune reported that more people have been killed in Minneapolis at this point in 2020 than were killed in all of 2019.

