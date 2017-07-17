Notice the seamless transition from Trump supporter to Hitler-loving Nazi.

Yes it’s that reductive, it’s that dumb.

Newsflash: Torturing people for having a different opinion isn’t “anti-establishment”.

You want to be the new ‘Rage Against the Machine’? You are the fucking machine.

