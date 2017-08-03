Musicians Unite Against Globalist World Poverty Plan
Tomorrow is your last chance to submit an entry to Infowars’ $20K Folk Song Cover Contest.

Submissions will no longer be accepted after 3PM CST on Friday August, 4th. Watch the latest entries and review the contest rules below:

Three separate rewards totaling $20,000 will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000
(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000
(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:
– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope
– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video
– Participants must sing the entire song as written
– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also have contact information including name and email or phone number. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

Watch previous entries in the links below and good luck!

