Musk Announces Major Shakeup at Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Monday told employees the company plans to “flatten” its structure as it works to improve communication and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success.

“To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company,” Musk said in a copy of the memo obtained by CNBC.

Here's the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shakeup at Tesla https://t.co/iswhY34DzP pic.twitter.com/DHFQOvnEdq — Phil LeBeau (@Lebeaucarnews) May 14, 2018

Tesla will “continue to hire rapidly in critical hourly and salaried positions to support the Model 3 production ramp and future product development,” he added.

Read more