Musk thinks AI race could ignite WWIII

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is warning that the race to develop artificial intelligence could be the main cause for igniting a third world war, dismissing North Korea’s nuclear missile program as a serious threat relative to AI technology.

“China, Russia, soon all countries [with] strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of [World War III in my opinion],” Musk said in series of tweets Monday.

At a time of rising tensions with Pyongyang, Musk said the Hermit Kingdom “should be low on our list of concerns for civilizational existential risk,” adding that North Korea has “no entangling alliances that [would] polarize world into war.”

