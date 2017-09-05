Musk thinks AI race could ignite WWIII

Image Credits: JD Lasica / Flickr.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is warning that the race to develop artificial intelligence could be the main cause for igniting a third world war, dismissing North Korea’s nuclear missile program as a serious threat relative to AI technology.

“China, Russia, soon all countries [with] strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of [World War III in my opinion],” Musk said in series of tweets Monday.

At a time of rising tensions with Pyongyang, Musk said the Hermit Kingdom “should be low on our list of concerns for civilizational existential risk,” adding that North Korea has “no entangling alliances that [would] polarize world into war.”

ISIS Has 50,000 Active Twitter Accounts At Any Given Time

New Gigantic Black Hole Discovered by Hubble

"Alien Air:" Proposed NASA Mission to Probe 1000 Exoplanet Atmospheres

China Currency War Against Bitcoin & Petrodollar

Trump Appoints Conservative Ex-Navy Flier to Run NASA

