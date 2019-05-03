Muslim Advocacy Group Cheers Facebook's Ban of Milo, Alex Jones, Laura Loomer

A Muslim advocacy group applauded Facebook’s announcement Thursday of its ban on high-profile critics of radical Islam, including Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones and Laura Loomer.

Madihha Ahussain, special counsel for Muslim Advocates, thanked the social media giant for taking a “positive step toward removing hate actors from the company’s platforms.”

He pointed to the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue and the mosque massacre in New Zealand as recent examples “of the deadly consequences of hate.”

Facebook has announced that Alex Jones and Infowars will be purged from their platforms, including Instagram. The Purge appears to be another attempt to link Alex to “hate speech.”


