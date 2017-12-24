Muslim Boxer Amir Khan Gets Death Threats for Putting up Tree and Wishing Followers 'Merry Christmas

Image Credits: Antonio Castagna/Flickr.

British Muslim boxer Amir Khan has received death threats after posting pictures online of a Christmas tree he put up for his young daughter.

Mr. Khan, a former unified world champion and Olympic medallist of Pakistani heritage, posted the images of his tree on Tuesday.

On both Twitter and Instagram he captioned the images: “While everyone’s asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah’s going to be happy #Christmas #MerryChristmas2017”.

The Bolton athlete, 31, is a practising Muslim, and some of his followers reacted badly and threatened to kill him for allegedly “betraying” his religion, the Manchester Evening Newsreports.

“I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir” vowed one, in a now deleted message.

