Muslim Cleric Issues Fatwa Calling For Coronavirus "Annihilation" of Chinese People

While the media continues to fret about “racist” bat soup memes, a Muslim cleric just issued a fatwa celebrating the coronavirus outbreak and calling for the “annihilation” of Chinese people.

On January 23rd last month, Syrian jihadi cleric Abd Al-Razzaq Al-Mahdi celebrated the spread of coronavirus in China and urged Muslims to pray for Allah to “annihilate” the people of China.

“Al-Mahdi is a prominent cleric who is well respected by jihadi factions, and who is known for his sermons and fatwas, in which he encourages Muslims to take part in jihad and carry out attacks inside Russia,” reports MEMRI.

Titled ‘Fatwas from the Land of Sham’ – Al-Mahdi was responding to a question from Muhammad Abu Nassir, who asked, “Is it permissible that we express our joy for what China is experiencing – the coronavirus and the death of the Chinese people?”

“Yes, yes we should express our joy and pray for their annihilation,” responded Al-Mahdi. “They [the Chinese] have declared resounding war and they killed, slaughtered, imprisoned, and oppressed the Uyghurs and non-Uyghur Muslims. They are the enemies of Allah and are Buddhists and communists.”

Al-Mahdi’s fatwa was issued via Telegram, but he is also apparently active on Twitter, which presumably permits jihadist fatwas yet just banned Zero Hedge for questioning the official story on the coronavirus outbreak.

Al-Mahdi’s fatwa is apparently not as newsworthy as the media’s primary obsession – patrolling “racist” bat soup memes.

There have been innumerable articles published over the last 10 days suggesting that the spread of bigotry in the form of criticism of Chinese people’s bizarre dietary habits is more concerning than the spread of the global coronavirus epidemic.

The fact remains; Whatever the source of the coronavirus (the source of both Ebola and SARS was bats), eating bats, dogs, pulling the intestines out of live frogs and dipping baby mice in sauce then chomping down on their wriggling bodies – is all objectively disgusting.

