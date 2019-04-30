Muslim Convert Planned to Bomb Right-Wing Rally in Revenge For Christchurch Attack

A Muslim convert radicalized by left-wing rhetoric planned to bomb a right-wing rally and cause “as many casualties as possible” in revenge for the Christchurch mosque massacre.

Authorities say 26-year-old US Army veteran Mark Domingo planned to build and detonate a weapon of mass destruction at the rally in Long Beach. He also considered other targets, including Jewish people, churches and police officers.

Domingo also told undercover FBI agents that he was contemplating a Las Vegas massacre-style attack on Santa Monica Pier at the height of summer.

“America needs another Vegas event” in order to “give them a taste of the terror they gladly spread all over the world,” wrote Domingo.

Domingo had expressed support online for violent jihad and wanted to become a “martyr,” according to authorities.

During a meeting with an FBI agent posing as an accomplice, Domingo said he wanted a device that could kill at least 50 people and arrived at the meeting with an AK-47-style rifle to show he was “serious” about his plans.

Domingo visited the site of the Long Beach rally and told authorities he was in the process of constructing a nail bomb that would be remotely detonated.

“Domingo said he specifically bought three-inch nails because they would be long enough to penetrate the human body and puncture internal organs,” the affidavit says.

“This investigation successfully disrupted a very real threat posed by a trained combat soldier who repeatedly stated he wanted to cause the maximum number of casualties,” said federal prosecutor Nick Hanna.

This story proves once again that the entire “punch a Nazi” narrative that the left has pushed for the last three years is radicalizing potential terrorists.

All political violence must be denounced in equal measure, no matter who the perpetrators or the targets.

