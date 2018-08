A Muslim convert has pleaded guilty to plotting to kill around 100 people outside a Disney store on London’s Oxford Street.

Lewis Ludlow, 26, swore allegiance to Islamic State (IS) as he prepared to drive a van through London’s main shopping area or near Madame Tussauds.

Using a false name, he bought a mobile phone and wrote down his plans to carry out an attack – the plans were later found torn in pieces in a bin.

