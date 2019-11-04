Muslim Democrat Activist Charged With Raping Mentally Disabled Teenager

A Muslim Democrat activist named Ibrahim Aljahim has been charged for allegedly forcing a mentally disabled teenager to perform oral sex outside Oakland International Academy high school in Hamtramck, Michigan.

The incident took place in September, when Aljahim, who was the school’s community liaison, walked off-campus with a male student and reportedly made him engage in oral sex in Aljahim’s car.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with an 18-year-old victim who is mentally disabled.

In court on Thursday, the special needs student testified, saying he performed fellatio on Aljahim and vice versa.

The student also testified that he was “coughing up hair,” following the supposed sexual assault and that his Muslim belief in the Quran pressured him to obey Aljahim, who is his elder.

Security footage shows the pair walking together on the day of the incident, but Aljahim’s lawyer says the video proves there would not have been time for a sex act to take place in the vehicle.

Since the first student came forward, three other sexual assault allegations have been made against Aljahim.

Two of the new accusers are under age 16 and the third is a disabled individual over 18.

Ibrahim has two prior charges on record, one for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the other was for assaulting a police officer.

However, those two charges were dropped.

Aljahim is also a former chaplain for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon and was a volunteer for the Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders presidential campaigns.

In addition, Ibrahim has photos on social media posing with prominent Democrat politicians such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Sen. Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, state Rep. Isaac Robinson, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin and others.

In fact, Aljahim is so entrenched in Michigan politics, he helped get the judge presiding over his case elected.

“I had an election last year. He helped me. He put up campaign signs, distributed those. He helped me get an endorsement…” Judge Krott told the prosecution and defense.

Many are questioning whether or not the Judge’s relationship with Aljahim had to do with his suspiciously low bond of $1,000.

Detroit Free Press reported, “The preliminary exam will continue at 11 a.m. Thursday with the expected testimony of police officers. After the hearing, Krot will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound over the case for trial to Wayne County Circuit Court.”

Check out the following coverage from local news outlet Click On Detroit, which has been following the case since late September.