Muslim Group Burns Pampers Nappies Claiming Cat On Packages Resemble Prophet's Name

Pampers is facing outrage over a picture on their packaging after a Muslim group alleged they see the word “Mohammed” spelled out in the whiskers of the nappy brand’s cartoon cat mascot. Muslims in India were filmed burning piles of Pampers products and called for a boycott of the brand, reports said Thursday.

The lines illustrating the whiskers, nose, mouth and left eye of the smiling feline that appears on each nappy and on the brand’s packaging allegedly closely resembles the Islamic prophet “Mohammed’s” name when written in Urdu or Arabic.

According to several reports, members of the Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat group went on to lodge a formal complaint with police in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Tuesday over the alleged “insult” to Islam.

Several videos emerged of activists burning packets of Pampers Baby Dry Pants in protest in the streets of Hyderabad.

