Muslim man jailed for threatening to BEHEAD Danish queen in deranged Facebook rant

A Muslim man living in Copenhagen has been locked up after sharing his desire to kill Denmark’s royal family. The man was reported to police by his wife, who feared his heavy use of hashish had made him psychotic.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to 10 days in jail after a Danish court found him guilty of making death threats on the internet. According to Danish media, the man published a series of worrying messages on Facebook, including a post which discussed “cutting the head of Queen [Margrethe II] and the whole [Danish] royal family.” He also made threats against Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf (the convicted man works in Sweden), as well as Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who is the leader of an anti-immigrant party.

During his trial, the man said he was a practicing Muslim but was not overly religious. He said that he had started to grow a beard to see if facial hair suited him. The defendant insisted there were benign explanations for what he’d really meant by his provocative social media posts – arguments which apparently didn’t convince the Danish court.

