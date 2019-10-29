Muslim man jailed for threatening to BEHEAD Danish queen in deranged Facebook rant

A Muslim man living in Copenhagen has been locked up after sharing his desire to kill Denmark’s royal family. The man was reported to police by his wife, who feared his heavy use of hashish had made him psychotic.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to 10 days in jail after a Danish court found him guilty of making death threats on the internet. According to Danish media, the man published a series of worrying messages on Facebook, including a post which discussed “cutting the head of Queen [Margrethe II] and the whole [Danish] royal family.” He also made threats against Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf (the convicted man works in Sweden), as well as Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who is the leader of an anti-immigrant party.

During his trial, the man said he was a practicing Muslim but was not overly religious. He said that he had started to grow a beard to see if facial hair suited him. The defendant insisted there were benign explanations for what he’d really meant by his provocative social media posts – arguments which apparently didn’t convince the Danish court.

The MSM defends terror while dreading the looming threat of justice
By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Lebanon Bans Removal of Large Dollar Sums From Country Amid Bank Run "Panic"

Lebanon Bans Removal of Large Dollar Sums From Country Amid Bank Run “Panic”

World News
Comments
Former CEO of Scania Warns Sweden is Heading For Civil War

Former CEO of Scania Warns Sweden is Heading For Civil War

World News
Comments

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ‘not killed by US military’ Russia claims

World News
comments

When Did Halloween Become So Sick, Twisted And Gory?

World News
comments

Videos Emerge From Reported Site of ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi’s Death

World News
comments

Comments