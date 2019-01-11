Muslim Rep. Carson Envisages Future With Muslims Serving at Every Level: ‘Speaker of the House Rashida … President Fatima ...’

Welcoming his two fellow Muslim newcomers to Congress, Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) on Thursday evening envisioned a future with 30-35 Muslim members serving by 2030, and with Muslims holding posts ranging from committee chairs to the presidency of the United States.

Speaking at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reception in honor of himself and Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ihlan Omar (D-Minn.), Carson also spoke in defense of his “sister Rashida,” who has been under fire for using a vulgar expletive to describe President Trump.

Asked by a reporter what he thought about Tlaib “and what she said,” Carson said he had replied, “I love her, I’ve known her for decades. She’s a fighter and I stand with her.”

“And we should stand with her,” he added, drawing applause from the CAIR gathering at a hotel in Arlington, Va.

Carson likened Tlaib and Omar to superheroes who arrived at a time when he was feeling “all alone” after his then sole Muslim colleague, Rep. Keith Ellison, had stepped down to run for attorney general of Minnesota. (Ellison took up the post on Monday; Omar won the election in November to succeed him as representative for Minnesota’s 5th District.)

