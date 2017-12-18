Muslim Women Cause Havoc at Swimming Pool, Threaten Employees

Staff at a swimming pool in Hanover, Germany, have faced threats after telling Muslim women not to wear jeans or street clothes in the pool, dye their hair, or leave large amounts of rubbish in the pool during Friday “women’s days”.

The staff claim to have received threats from the male relatives of the Muslim women according to leaked confidential documents from a city committee meeting. The city spokesman Ulrike Serbent confirmed the women who were causing the problems were Muslims, Die Welt reports.

“We wanted to avoid creating a xenophobic tone,” Serbent said, claiming that was the reason the problems were not publicised.

“The women come from a different culture, in which bathing is understood more as a joint meeting and less as swimming,” Serbent said adding: “We are working on effective measures. So we are thinking about whether to include the Integration Advisory Councils to talk to the women so that they behave differently with us.”

Read more