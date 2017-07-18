MUSLIM WORLD: People Want Girl Arrested For Wearing A Mini-skirt

I’ve seen some pretty outrageous stuff in public; a woman calling her child a failed abortion, a woman shitting at the side of the pub and a man wearing saggy jeans. Most of these things made me grimace for a second and then move on. However, in Saudi Arabia, prepare to get arrested for the breaking of social norms.

لو كانت اجنبية كان تغزلوا بجمال خصرها وفتنتة عيناها .. بس لانها سعودية يطلبوا محاكمتها ! #مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/ttYqynySN2 — فاطمة العيسى (@50BM_) July 16, 2017

How dare this woman not wear those shapeless black bin bags in 1000 degree weather. The funny thing is, this wasn’t even originally posted on Twitter. The girl in question, Khulood, had posted it on her personal snapchat, and someone else uploaded it.

This particular video has, as usual, had polarizing responses. There’s the usual ‘arrest this woman for showing her legs’ and ‘she can wear what she wants’. A more interesting response had more to do with xenophobia. In the tweet, the caption reads

“If she was a foreigner, they would sing about the beauty of her waist and the enchantment of her eyes… But because she is Saudi they are calling for her arrest.”

This comment comes after Melania and Ivanka Trump decided to forgo the headscarf when visiting Saudi Arabia. There were hundreds of tweets talking about how beautiful the women looked, and some very cheesy videos were made too. I can see the double standard. ‘Murica.

The religious police, The Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (it’s a real thing), has contacted the local authorities. If the lady is the daughter of a high ranking official, then she’ll probably get off with a slap on the wrist. However, if she has the misfortune of being normal citizen then she may get a very uncomfortable visit. Saudi Arabia has fined women before for not following clothing laws, which now also extend to Christian foreign workers. Personally, I’m not working in any country that going to fine me $300 for not covering my head.

This girl did break law. A stupid law but a law nevertheless. So, should she be punished for it? My answer is no but I know some will disagree.