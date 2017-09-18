Muslim Worshippers Turn On Police For Wearing Shoes In Mosque

Muslim worshippers aggressively confronted UK police after a tense argument erupted which prompted officers to enter the mosque wearing shoes.

Video footage, which has already garnered almost 140,000 views, shows British police entering the mosque without removing their shoes, which goes against Islamic practice in a holy building, triggering worshippers to shout “Get out!” at the officers.

The officers originally came to the area to deal with a disagreement outside the building.

Once the police entered the building, the Muslim worshippers became immediately hostile with them, and one man can be heard shouting, “What are we going to be arrested for?”

One officer can be heard saying to a colleague that the people in the building were becoming “aggressive.”

A Thames Valley spokesman made a statement: “Officers were called on Friday at about 1.40pm following reports of an altercation at a mosque in Totteridge Road, High Wycombe.”

“Officers were responding to an immediate call for assistance and as a result, and to prevent any serious harm to individuals or any further outbreak of violence, officers entered the Mosque, and spoke to people who were present.”

“An allegation of assault was recorded and officers are carrying out an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.”