Must Read: N.Y. Professor Gives Crash-Course on Globalism

In a strong warning, NYU professor Michael Rectenwald says that western civilization is under siege from Maoist totalitarians in a Facebook post, adding that we are on the verge of “completely losing our culture”.

Rectenwald summarises the threat facing the west in his most direct and concise Facebook post: “We’re undergoing a Maoist-like Cultural Revolution — with the power of the corporate mass media, corporate social media, the academy, most of corporate America, the deep state, the shadow government, and most of the legal apparatuses behind it,” the professor added that, “Anti-western, anti-individual, anti-Christian, anti-liberty monsters are ravaging our cultural legacies as well as our contemporary arts and letters.”

He warned: “Our entire culture is under siege and undergoing an utter and relentless social justice dismantling,” continuing, “Leftist totalitarianism is running amok. We’re on the precipice of completely losing our culture, the benefits of western civilization, and the entire legacy of western civilizational history.”

