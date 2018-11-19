Must See: Antifa Goblin Spits, Throws Punches, Gets Yanked & Arrested

A viral video shot this weekend shows an angry Antifa woman spitting on and attacking conservative demonstrators before being quickly pulled away and arrested by police.

Hannah McClintock, the woman in yellow with #antifa, repeatedly spit at a man & hurled punches at him. I had witnessed her trying to fight people over & over. She was one among six people who were arrested. pic.twitter.com/jWtX2wahw8 — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

Activists gathered in Portland, Oregon for a #HimToo protest in response to the #MeToo movement and were met with resistance from the violent Antifa mob.

As seen in the video above, the pink-haired member of the group who kept spitting and throwing punches was arrested along with five others.

