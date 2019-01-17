Must-See: Best "Trump Grounds Pelosi" Memes

After President Trump canceled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan over the government shutdown, the internet erupted with memes mocking the now grounded liberal politician.
A letter from Trump to Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi you are not going to Afghanistan on the governments dime
You want to play with the Wall well @realDonaldTrump can play too!
RETWEET If you are laughing with me! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/cVhXJWyX5S
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 17, 2019
Hate when that happens pic.twitter.com/YZQ7yns9th
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 17, 2019
Pelosi flying to Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/mN1eq1sMgO
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2019
— Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) January 17, 2019
Please stop spitting when you talk, that's it,
I'm closing my eyes!!!!@SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer pic.twitter.com/XWJyog4kBX
— Guy DeSantis (@beefguru) January 17, 2019
Live footage of Nancy Pelosi after finding out Trump grounded her flight pic.twitter.com/1RGKdzfiSA
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2019
Trump is playing chess while Pelosi is playing checkers. You cancel my speech, I cancel your vacation. pic.twitter.com/YUH9lR91eW
— General R. Blie (@generalblie) January 17, 2019
Trump to Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/8WWdErExgS
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2019
"Another one should be coming shortly, but I doubt it"
You pushed the wrong buttons……@SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer pic.twitter.com/mLEsDPN7Cq
— Guy DeSantis (@beefguru) January 17, 2019
OMG, this letter from Trump to Pelosi made me laugh so hard. Telling her, sorry, can't take the private jet for international trips, but hey, ya can always fly commercial. https://t.co/GuqRxbpO51 pic.twitter.com/norFZFFDpH
— Shannara Johnson (@shannara13) January 17, 2019
PICTURE: Trump Returns CODEL Luggage to Pelosi’s Office https://t.co/5PO1ad6ZGa pic.twitter.com/pvdUrC1Zqp
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) January 17, 2019
Nancy Pelosi this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QHKNqD8FnY
— Jared Monroe (@TheJaredMonroe) January 17, 2019
Awwwwww poor @SpeakerPelosi did the orange man hurt you?????? pic.twitter.com/dMLVnWiHXe
— Just Slightly a Jackhole McJackface (@08CBR1000) January 17, 2019
that's how mafia works pic.twitter.com/T6b3e0dkJM
— CBNN (@TheRealCBNN) January 17, 2019
Posted by Trump 2020 on Thursday, January 17, 2019
After a series of accelerated epiphanies during this time of historical quickening, Alex Jones issues a dire warning to the individuals who chose to join the globalists’ dishonorable war against humanity where decimating whole human populations is their primary objective.