Must-See: Best "Trump Grounds Pelosi" Memes

After President Trump canceled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan over the government shutdown, the internet erupted with memes mocking the now grounded liberal politician.

Posted by Trump 2020 on Thursday, January 17, 2019

After a series of accelerated epiphanies during this time of historical quickening, Alex Jones issues a dire warning to the individuals who chose to join the globalists’ dishonorable war against humanity where decimating whole human populations is their primary objective.


Related Articles

Roger Stone Explains His Beef With Jerome Corsi and Larry Klayman

Roger Stone Explains His Beef With Jerome Corsi and Larry Klayman

U.S. News
Comments
South Dakota to Consider Bill Banning Transgender Students from Competing Against Opposite Biological Sex

South Dakota to Consider Bill Banning Transgender Students from Competing Against Opposite Biological Sex

U.S. News
Comments

University of Georgia Lecturer Says “Fighting White People is a Skill”

U.S. News
comments

FISA Shocker: DOJ Official Warned Steele Dossier was Connected to Clinton, Might be Biased

U.S. News
comments

Trump: Left Has Become “Totally Unhinged”

U.S. News
comments

Comments