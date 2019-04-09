Must See: Candace Owens Destroys Ted Lieu Over White Supremacy Accusation

Conservative activist Candace Owens tore into Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu (Calif.) for falsely pushing the narrative she supports Adolf Hitler by playing an out-of-context clip during her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

“I think it’s pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip in its entirety,” Owens told the committee Tuesday.

“He purposely presented an extracted clip…That was unbelievably dishonest and he did not allow me to respond to it which is worrisome, and should tell you a lot about where people are today in terms of trying to drum up narratives.”

Here's @RealCandaceO 's FULL RESPONSE to @tedlieu , who attacked her during the hearing with an out-of-context clip to paint Candace in a negative light. pic.twitter.com/OY7P0ZIwiS — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) April 9, 2019

“I’m deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me,” she added.

Lieu played the clip of Owens speaking about Hitler during the committee’s hearing about what Big Tech should do to combat “white nationalism,” putting her remarks about nationalism out of context.

.@tedlieu and every media outlet should be ashamed of themselves for mischaracterizing @RealCandaceO as someone who legitimizes Adolf Hitler. Candace was legitimizing nationalism, not the atrocities inside and outside Germany. https://t.co/J96qQbhJXf — PragerU (@prageru) April 9, 2019

Owens called the hearing a farce, saying it’s really about the Democrats’ pursuit of “power and control”

“The hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate crimes,” Owens said. “It’s about fear mongering, power and control. It’s a preview of the Democrats’ 2020 strategy.”

"The hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate-crimes, it’s about fear-mongering, power and control." WATCH: Candace Owens' opening statement at a House hearing on white nationalism and hate crimes. https://t.co/WDQH9Krb0m pic.twitter.com/iDvs0OlSZE — The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2019

The Judiciary Committee’s website explained that the hearing would be about what Big Tech’s role should be in the future to address “white nationalist propaganda and hate speech.”

This hearing will examine hate crimes, the impact white nationalist groups have on American communities and the spread of white identity ideology,” the committee’s website states. “The hearing will also foster ideas about what social media companies can do to stem white nationalist propaganda and hate speech online.”

In other words, it’s about censorship and policing speech.

Candace Owens testified on capitol hill today about white nationalism and hate crimes. Owen breaks down how house Democrats were no match for her because she’s authentic and they are not.