MUST SEE COMPILATION: Migrants Loaded Onto Buses In San Antonio, Texas

Infowars cameras were rolling in San Antonio, Texas, as hundreds of illegal immigrants from Ebola-stricken regions of Africa were continually loaded on to Greyhound buses to be shipped to other parts of the country.

Watch – Migrants Loiter On Downtown San Antonio Streets:

Infowars’ Greg Reese documents the movement of illegal immigrants in San Antonio, Texas as the organization in charge of assisting them marches the masses to a church under the cover of darkness:

Owen Shroyer spoke with San Antonio city Health Official Colleen Bridger on the possibility of the ebola virus being carried into our country from migrants from Africa:

Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer ask San Antonio residents what they think about the Ebola Relocation Center: