Must-See Documentary Tracks Down Origin of Wuhan Coronavirus

A new documentary presented by The Epoch Times and the New Tang Dynasty television network (NTD) dives into the true origin of COVID-19.

Epoch Times investigative reporter Joshua Philipp takes viewers on an in-depth journey into the history of the virus from its outbreak in Wuhan, China to its global spread.

Did the virus originate at the Huanan Seafood Market in Hubei Province, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, somewhere else, or was it a natural event?

It’s important for journalists to get to the bottom of this crisis because China is bombarding the world with propaganda on the topic and the United States’ mainstream media outlets and Democrat politicians are regurgitating the communist narrative.

Multiple top experts also share their intel and opinions in this groundbreaking film.

Watch Below:

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!