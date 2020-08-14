Epic! Citizen Activist Frees Citizens Blocked From Enjoying Giant City Park, Swim Spot

Action 7 reporter Savanah Hernandez provided a public service to the citizens of Austin, Texas when she tore down the plastic barriers placed by local “officials” who tried to block taxpayers from enjoying a popular free public swim spot.

Watch a clip from Alex Jones’ 1998 film “America Destroyed By Design,” where Jones explains how the UN planned on taking over America’s National Parks as collateral for America’s debt.

In another segment from the film, Jones details the UN endgame of introducing an international taxation system once they get enough control of enough land.

