Must See: Owen Shroyer Harassed By Black Democratic Thought-Plantation Captives

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer was accosted and had his MAGA hat knocked off by an aggressive black Democrat plantation supporter when overheard discussing megastar rapper Kanye West’s “Blexit” clothing line designed to wake blacks up about the abuses and hypocrisy of the Democrat Party.

Additionally, Shroyer was also shunned by an NPC high school teacher who tried to prevent her MAGA-loving students from interacting with Infowars.

Owen Shroyer Loved by High School Students and Feared by Teacher

You can watch the full video below: