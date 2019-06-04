MUST-SEE: Trump Destroys London Mayor Sadiq Khan

President Trump doubled down on his recent criticisms of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, going on to call him a “negative force” at a press conference Tuesday.

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump elaborated on why he thinks Khan is a failed mayor similar to Democrat New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio.

“I think he’s been not a good mayor from what I understand. He’s done a poor job. Crime is up, a lot of problems.

“I don’t think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the UK.

“We talked about it before: he should be positive, not negative. He’s a negative force, not a positive force.

“And if you look at what he said, he hurts the people of this great country, and I think he should actually focus on his job.

“It’d be a lot better if he did that, he could straighten out some of the problems that he has and probably some of the problems that he’s caused.”

Trump labeled Khan a “stone cold loser” last week, in a blistering Twitter rebuke criticizing the London mayor’s horrible record on crime and terrorism.

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Khan had criticized the US president in a video message (sponsored by Elle) prior to his UK visit.