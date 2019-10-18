MUST SEE TV! Pelosi wants ‘recordings’ of meetings with Trump

In what could be a new category of reality television, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today floated the idea of making “recordings” of meetings with President Trump, an idea she has previously sought to avoid.

While speaking to reporters abut a photo taken during her meeting with the president yesterday, which showed her standing over the table as Trump sat, Pelosi called for more transparency.

“I think it would be interesting, I don’t know, you tell me,” she said to reporters, “if we could have a recording of what goes on in those offices because they come out and say, ‘Oh this happened and that happened,’ you’re like, ‘We must have been at two different meetings because that didn’t happen.’”

When Trump attempted to have negotiations in front of cameras on an impending government shutdown last December, Pelosi was not in favor of televising it.



Sources on the ground in Dallas warn Stewart Rhodes of the grave danger Trump is in tonight in Dallas.

The New Yorker explained it this way:

Repeatedly, in the course of the photo op, Pelosi tried to rein in the discussion. “I don’t think we should have a debate in front of the press on this,” she said early on. As things wound down, she described the turn the conversation had taken as “most unfortunate.” “We came in here in good faith,” she told reporters, “and we’re entering into this kind of a discussion in the public view.”

Trump, naturally, was less perturbed. “It’s not bad, Nancy,” he responded. “It’s called transparency.”

“Trump’s surliness and Pelosi’s unease aside, the participation of public servants in public discussions about public affairs does seem healthy. It’s a wonder we’ve gone so long with so few of them,” New Yorker columnist Osita Nwanevu wrote.

That would undoubtedly be some top-rated TV!