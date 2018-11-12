MUST-SEE VIDEO: Broward County Elections Officials Block View as Ballots are Bundled and Bagged in Davie, Florida Voting Center

ANOTHER SHOCKING VIDEO FROM BROWARD COUNTY…
A concerned citizen filmed Broward County Elections officials bundling and bagging votes at a Davie, Florida voting center.
** Several women are seen on the floor bundling the ballots and stuffing them into blue canvas zip bags.
** But once the women notice they are being filmed another elections official moves carts and makes a wall so the concerned citizen could not film what was going on.
This is a STUNNING VIDEO!
So what are they hiding?
New Video: Why did the #Broward Elections Department BLOCK VIEW of ballots being bundled inside the Davie, #Florida voting site? What were they hiding? Another video we need investigated by all levels of law enforcement. Fire #BrendaSnipes now!#Sayfie@mattgaetz #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/9OGXtSXFy1
