MUST-SEE VIDEO: Broward County Elections Officials Block View as Ballots are Bundled and Bagged in Davie, Florida Voting Center

ANOTHER SHOCKING VIDEO FROM BROWARD COUNTY…

A concerned citizen filmed Broward County Elections officials bundling and bagging votes at a Davie, Florida voting center.

** Several women are seen on the floor bundling the ballots and stuffing them into blue canvas zip bags.

** But once the women notice they are being filmed another elections official moves carts and makes a wall so the concerned citizen could not film what was going on.

This is a STUNNING VIDEO!

So what are they hiding?