Must See Video: MSM Admits Tap Water is the Most Dangerous Thing In Your Life

Image Credits: Pixabay / Pexels / CC0 License.

A new study reveals that drinking California tap water can lead to cancer and the best way to avoid toxins in the water is to filter it.

Alex breaks down the propaganda being pushed by leftists like David Hogg to demonize those that take their health seriously and use water filters such as the unmatched AlexaPure available at InfowarsStore.com.

Even Popular Mechanics called California’s tap water a “toxic cocktail,” saying contaminants could add over 15,000 additional cancer cases in the state.

CNN, New York Post, USA Today and many other outlets have reported on the crisis, yet Infowars is constantly attacked for selling high quality products that help people live cleaner, healthier lives.


Hillary Claims She is Living “Rent Free” Inside Donald Trump’s Head

