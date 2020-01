Alex Jones and the Infowars crew storm the anti-Trump ‘Womens March’ in Washington DC to let the globalist and Soros-funded organizers that America is awake and their failed attempt to overthrow the country has emboldened freedom-loving patriots to take action to save America.

RELATED: WOMEN’S MARCHER TAKES GLOVES OFF TO FIGHT OWEN SHROYER

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!