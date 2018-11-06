Must Watch: Beto Volunteer Stumped When Asked What Candidate Did For Texas

Image Credits: Loren Elliott/Getty Images.

Video has emerged on social media showing a door-knocking Beto O’Rourke volunteer scurrying off when unable to answer basic questions about her candidate.

The video begins with the Beto volunteer encouraging a Texas woman to vote for O’Rourke.

“Can you tell me what Beto has done for the State of Texas?” the woman asked.

The Beto volunteer appeared stunned, answering that he served in the state House of Representatives.

Dissatisfied with the non-answer, the woman again asked what Beto has done specifically to help Texas.

Unable to answer the question, the volunteer instead assumed the political affiliation of the woman, asking, “Should I just put you down as a Cruz supporter then?”

“You can’t tell me?” the woman asked.

“No – I…sorry to have wasted your time,” the volunteer said before rushing off.

