Must Watch: Biden Caught Reading From Teleprompter AGAIN When Answering Questions

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was caught reading off a teleprompter once again when trying to answer a reporter’s questions.

In an interview with Telemundo on Monday, Biden was seen appearing to read from a teleprompter to his left when answering questions before facing the interviewer.

He legit reads the answer (looking to the left) then turns right to face a follow up question. He then turns his head left again to read the answer (which he botches). 😂🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/NAdqy8u3GM — RJ MacReady🇦🇶 (@RJinAntarctica) September 21, 2020

A wider picture shows the teleprompter Biden was referring to when clumsily answering questions.

Biden just did an interview with Telemundo where he was asked questions, turned to the left and read the answers off a teleprompter.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/okGbaaDy5L — RJ MacReady🇦🇶 (@RJinAntarctica) September 21, 2020

At one point, Biden appears to lose his place in the teleprompter, telling the interviewer, “OK, I lost that line…”

The interviewer cuts in, saying, “That’s good, because we can talk, you and I…”

Speculation over whether Biden uses a teleprompter to get through media questions has grown in recent weeks, so much so that Biden staffers refused to directly answer whether the news was true or not.

The media tried covering for Biden so much that President Trump’s campaign released an ad proving Biden does use a teleprompter to answer questions.

